'No Plans for Future DLC' For Final Fantasy My Life As A King

Square Enix really seems to have delivered a quality experience with WiiWare title Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a King. In April, DLC for the city-building game was first released. DLC items were priced from 100 to 800 Wii Points and included buildings, new dungeons and ways to customise their avatar. Game site 1Up asked the game's director, Kenichiro Yuji, if there were plans for more downloadable content. He replied:

All DLC has been available since May 30. That's everything for now, and we have no plans for future DLC at the moment.

Wonder why that is...

