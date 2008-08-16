No PS3 Price Cut At Leipzig

Hoping for a PS3 price cut at Leipzig next week? Foolish optimist. There'll be no such thing, with SCEE's Nick Caplin telling Reuters "It's not going to happen. If you're coming for that you'll be disappointed". Might be disappointing, but not unexpected, as it fits with Sony's plan to reduce the cost of the machine on their end (so they can make some money back), not the cost of the machine on your end.

Sony plans no PS3 price cuts at Leipzig games fair [Reuters]