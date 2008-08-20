NPD's PC Sales Charts August 3-9

Ah, familiarity. Some say it breeds contempt, but we say it breeds a sense of comfort, as change is dangerous when it comes to PC sales charts, and must be avoided at all costs. This week's charts, then, are big on familiar, as they look a lot like the last charts we posted. Indeed, they're almost identical, with only the order of the games changing, not the games themselves. Come on, Blizzard. Hurry up and release that Lost Vikings Battle Chest, it's time to shake things up a bit.

1. WoW: Battle Chest

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. World Of Warcraft

4. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice

5. Spore Creature Creator

6. Diablo Battle Chest

7. Warcraft III Battle Chest

8. WoW: Burning Crusade

9. The Sims 2 Ikea Home Stuff

10. Call of Duty 4

[PC sales charts courtesy of the NPD Group]