The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

NPD's PC Sales Charts August 3-9

Ah, familiarity. Some say it breeds contempt, but we say it breeds a sense of comfort, as change is dangerous when it comes to PC sales charts, and must be avoided at all costs. This week's charts, then, are big on familiar, as they look a lot like the last charts we posted. Indeed, they're almost identical, with only the order of the games changing, not the games themselves. Come on, Blizzard. Hurry up and release that Lost Vikings Battle Chest, it's time to shake things up a bit.

1. WoW: Battle Chest
2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
3. World Of Warcraft
4. Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice
5. Spore Creature Creator
6. Diablo Battle Chest
7. Warcraft III Battle Chest
8. WoW: Burning Crusade
9. The Sims 2 Ikea Home Stuff
10. Call of Duty 4

[PC sales charts courtesy of the NPD Group]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles