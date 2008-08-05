NPD's PC Sales Charts July 14-20

Nancy Drew: The Phantom Of Venice isn't a one-hit wonder. It's a chart-topping phenomenon, somehow managing to hang onto the top spot in the bricks-n-mortar PC sales charts for the second week running. Speaking of phenomenons, if you cast your eyes further down the charts, past the usual morass of Maxis and Blizzard titles, you'll see someone familiar. A dear, old friend. Yes, Civilisation IV pops its head in to say hello, a chilling coincidence seeing as I'm currently playing the game again myself.

1. Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. The Sims 2: IKEA Home Stuff

4. WoW: Battle Chest

5. Spore Creature Creator

6. Diablo Battle Chest

7. World of Warcraft

8. WoW: Burning Crusade

9. Civilization IV

10. Call of Duty 4

[courtesy of NPD]