NPD's PC Sales Charts: July 2008

No weekly PC sales charts this week. No, we got monthly sales charts. Specifically, for the month of July, a period dominated by AAA PC exclusive Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice, which lived up to its pre-release hype by taking out the top spot. It's followed by...yeah, pretty much everything Maxis and Blizzard have ever put out between them (though Civ IV at #12 should warm a cockle or two amongst you).

1. Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice

2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe

3. Spore Creature Creator

4. World of Warcraft: Battle Chest

5. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff

6. Diablo Battle Chest

7. World of Warcraft

8. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade

9. The Sims 2 FreeTime

10. Warcraft III Battle Chest

11. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

12. Civilization IV / Firaxis Games

13. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff

14. Starcraft: Battle Chest

15. Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures

16. Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition

17. Age of Empires III

18. Crysis

19. Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword

20. The Sims 2 Seasons Expansion Pack

