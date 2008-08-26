NPD's PC Sales Charts: July 2008

No weekly PC sales charts this week. No, we got monthly sales charts. Specifically, for the month of July, a period dominated by AAA PC exclusive Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice, which lived up to its pre-release hype by taking out the top spot. It's followed by...yeah, pretty much everything Maxis and Blizzard have ever put out between them (though Civ IV at #12 should warm a cockle or two amongst you).
1. Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice
2. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
3. Spore Creature Creator
4. World of Warcraft: Battle Chest
5. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff
6. Diablo Battle Chest
7. World of Warcraft
8. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade
9. The Sims 2 FreeTime
10. Warcraft III Battle Chest
11. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
12. Civilization IV / Firaxis Games
13. The Sims 2 Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff
14. Starcraft: Battle Chest
15. Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures
16. Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut Edition
17. Age of Empires III
18. Crysis
19. Civilization IV: Beyond the Sword
20. The Sims 2 Seasons Expansion Pack
