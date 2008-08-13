NPD's PC Sales Charts July 21-26

Poor Nancy Drew. She couldn't hold off EA forever. The latest bricks-n-mortar PC charts see the indomitable Ms. Drew drop a spot to #2, as she's dethroned by chart stalwart The Sims 2. The rest, well, you know the rest. Maxis, Blizzard, Maxis, Blizzard, Maxis, Blizzard, etc etc etc.

1) The Sims 2

2) Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice

3) WoW Battle Chest

4) Spore Creature Creator

5) WoW

6) The SIms 2 Ikea

7) Diablo Battle Chest

8) Call of Duty 4

9) WoW: Burning Crusade

10) The SIms 2 Free Time

[charts courtesy of the NPD Group][Pic]