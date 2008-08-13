NPD's PC Sales Charts July 21-26

Poor Nancy Drew. She couldn't hold off EA forever. The latest bricks-n-mortar PC charts see the indomitable Ms. Drew drop a spot to #2, as she's dethroned by chart stalwart The Sims 2. The rest, well, you know the rest. Maxis, Blizzard, Maxis, Blizzard, Maxis, Blizzard, etc etc etc.
1) The Sims 2
2) Nancy Drew: The Phantom of Venice
3) WoW Battle Chest
4) Spore Creature Creator
5) WoW
6) The SIms 2 Ikea
7) Diablo Battle Chest
8) Call of Duty 4
9) WoW: Burning Crusade
10) The SIms 2 Free Time
[charts courtesy of the NPD Group][Pic]
