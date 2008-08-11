Oceanic Warhammer Online Beta Has Landed

A release date and the opening of the Oceanic beta? Surely that's enough great news, right? Well, it would be, if you didn't pick up on this tidbit. From the announcement:

Thousands from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore have been invited to join us in bringing WAR to the other side of the world. They will play on servers located on mainland Australia and will pave the way for the simultaneous launch of Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning across North America, Europe, and the Oceanic region on September 18th.

Emphasis mine. Local servers? It's about time a big-name MMO took our country seriously (and for EA to stop shafting us).

Now might be a good time to check out the Collector's Edition and the exclusive preorder deal.

Beta Goes Down Under [Mythic Entertainment]