Oceanic Warhammer Online Beta Has Landed

who_dude.jpgA release date and the opening of the Oceanic beta? Surely that's enough great news, right? Well, it would be, if you didn't pick up on this tidbit. From the announcement:

Thousands from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore have been invited to join us in bringing WAR to the other side of the world.

They will play on servers located on mainland Australia and will pave the way for the simultaneous launch of Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning across North America, Europe, and the Oceanic region on September 18th.

Emphasis mine. Local servers? It's about time a big-name MMO took our country seriously (and for EA to stop shafting us).

Now might be a good time to check out the Collector's Edition and the exclusive preorder deal.

Beta Goes Down Under [Mythic Entertainment]

Comments

  • guycorleone Guest

    What else is there to say other than "It's about time." Australia has been neglected for far too long.

  • Craig Askings Guest

    I wonder if they are going to be on any of the local peering exchanges? Equinix, PIPE, WAIX etc.

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    The downside to playing on Australian servers in Australia being that you're only really going to be playing with Australians and New Zealanders, and if the game doesn't perform well that may not be enough of a playerbase. For hardcore players the lower ping might be worth it, but for more casual or social players it may be a two-edged sword.

  • bayo Guest

    omg an mmo server in Australia... i didn't want to play this game but now I'm tempted to...

  • RogerTI Guest

    @ NEGATIVEZERO

    The 'Oceanic' playerbase also consists of SEA countries such as Singapore. As long as the game is good I don't see us having much of a problem with server population

  • Craig Askings Guest

    @Vangalorr I was talking more about the MMO servers themselves, rather than the installer.

  • Jason Hall Guest

    You of course realise, this is only EA using some of the space it already has been using for its Ultima Online shard 'Oceania' wich opened in 2001.

    I belive that qualifies as Major MMO at the time.

  • Rezur Guest

    Players like me will also chose Oceanic servers, I'm french but I live in China. Ping is much better and time is pretty much the same for us here.

