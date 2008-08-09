The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Odin Sphere, Disgaea To Go Greatest Hits

Two of Atlus' best publishing efforts from the PlayStation 2 era are getting the Greatest Hits treatment, with Odin Sphere and Disgaea: Hour of Darkness. The latter of those two took an impressive five years and change to receive the coveted $US 19.99 price drop and dreaded red bar. We're not complaining, as all PlayStation 2 owners should give these titles a whirl at these low, low prices. We're just sort of shocked that someone at SCEA remembered Disgaea existed.

Both titles will have their box arts slightly shrunk and their street value hit rock bottom this September in North America. Congrats to both.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles