Odin Sphere, Disgaea To Go Greatest Hits

Two of Atlus' best publishing efforts from the PlayStation 2 era are getting the Greatest Hits treatment, with Odin Sphere and Disgaea: Hour of Darkness. The latter of those two took an impressive five years and change to receive the coveted $US 19.99 price drop and dreaded red bar. We're not complaining, as all PlayStation 2 owners should give these titles a whirl at these low, low prices. We're just sort of shocked that someone at SCEA remembered Disgaea existed.
Both titles will have their box arts slightly shrunk and their street value hit rock bottom this September in North America. Congrats to both.
