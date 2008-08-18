Of Course Capcom Can't Quit The PSP

Those Monster Hunter games sure are popular. Over on the Ask Capcom forum, SOME DUDE heard from HIS FRIEND that Capcom would only be making Monster Hunter games, cease production on other titles and port PS2 games to the PSP. To which Capcom mouthpiece Christian Svensson replied:

Absolutely 100 percent false... We're still making new PSP games. We may be the most successful PSP publisher in the world with Monster Hunter Portable 2nd and 2ndG. It'd be a difficult decision to defend stopping development when we have such success on the platform.

So, don't worry SOME DUDE!

Ask Capcom weekly roundup [Capcom via Pocket Gamer][Pic]