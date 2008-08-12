Official Jetpack-less Warhawk Update Details Emerge

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Warhawk updates are coming in a little over a fortnight, you know that. What you may not be aware of are the extent of what Warhawk version 1.5 will bring with it. Thankfully, we have officially sanctioned PR outlets and video game producers to do the heavy lifting on the promotion side, with the PlayStation.blog rounding up all the changes.

In short, you're getting new insignias, new paint jobs, custom soundtracks, Trophies, tutorials and very painful looking "Ceremonial Blades" in the next free Warhawk update. What you're not getting are those jetpacks. For that, you'll have to wait for the rumoured booster pack, beans from which may possibly be spilled at the Leipzig Games Convention (or so hints Warhawk producer Dylan Jobe).

Warhawk v1.5 Update "Free Never Gets Old!" [PlayStation.blog]

