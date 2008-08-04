OFLC Has New Fallout 3, Classification Pending

Retailer rumours? Bah! This is more like it. The Office of Film and Literature Classification has acknowledged that it is has a new version of Fallout 3 from Bethesda, and is in the process of judging its appropriateness for our market. Note this build could also be refused classification, though it's highly unlikely.
Last month, Fallout 3 was refused classification by the OFLC for its depiction of real-world drugs. An edited version will assure the game gets into the hands of the average consumer, however, those seeking sane pricing and a "pure" experience will still look to the miracles of importing.
The worst thing about this is that the GTAIV fiasco showed us a lot of people will settle for the modified version, and it will all blow over as it did with that game. With GTAIV it was "as long as they've only taken out a little, that's OK". It's not OK. As long as a game this big stays on the RC list, the issue continues to gain attention and something will (fingers crossed) eventually be done about it. So import away, it's cheap, and it's easy. Even retailers will jump on board the cause if they think they're losing money.