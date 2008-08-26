The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh, So Too Human Didn't Take Ten Years To Make

Too Human was first announced as a PS1 game back in 1999, but does that really mean it's been ten years in development? Nope, no, no way, no dice says Silicon Knights boss Dennis Dyack, who says development on the title only begun in earnest once they'd finished with their Metal Gear Solid port for the GameCube. So not ten years in development, then, but four. Course, that gives them even less of an excuse for some of the game's more outdated elements, but hey, if Dennis wanted that cleared up, he's cleared it up!

X3F Presents: Silicon Knights studio tour [X3F]

