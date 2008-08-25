OK, NOW Your Okami Wii Covers Are Shipping

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We're not normally in the business of keeping you up to date on a company's routine paperwork, but since so damn many of you were bugging us about this, here you go: the replacement Okami Wii covers are, according to Capcom, shipping. Right now. And actually shipping, too, as opposed to the not-actually-shipping from a few months back. To compensate for the delay, everyone on their list will be getting all three covers. Got one? Let us know.

