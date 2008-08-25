OK, NOW Your Okami Wii Covers Are Shipping

We're not normally in the business of keeping you up to date on a company's routine paperwork, but since so damn many of you were bugging us about this, here you go: the replacement Okami Wii covers are, according to Capcom, shipping. Right now. And actually shipping, too, as opposed to the not-actually-shipping from a few months back. To compensate for the delay, everyone on their list will be getting all three covers. Got one? Let us know.



