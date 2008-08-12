Olympic Gold Medalist Trained With Nintendo Wii

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Japanese Olympic swimmer Kosuke Kitajima took gold for the men's 100m breaststroke. He certainly trained very hard to reach the tip-top condition he's in. Sure, he practiced hard, ate right and all that other stuff. But what else helped him achieve Olympic gold? Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games, says Kitajima! No, really. The swimmer explains:

See, Mario does the breaststroke. And thus, it's perfect mental training for envisioning the actual Olympic hall.

Watch as Japanese game sales will spike and wanna-be swimmers include Mario and Sonic in their training regimen...

北島「Ｗｉｉ」で「金」予行演習 [Yomiuri Sports Thanks, Tak!]

