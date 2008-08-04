The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

One Developer's Ideas to Thwart Pre-Owned Sales

Trade-ins and the resale market are a great benefit to cost-conscious gamers (not to mention retailers gigging the trade-in values and resale markups). They're also a pain in the arse for developers, especially the smaller ones, who face creating popular but poor-selling titles because everyone swaps it around. In an interview with Develop magazine, Frontier founder David Braben says developers should stop complaining to retailers and figure out ways to make owning first-buy copies of their games essential.

"We need to help retailers", Braben said. "In fairness, they're probably doing it because they're struggling. But there are ways of tracking and deterring pre-owned sales".

His ideas: Unique codes on boxes, similar to those used for PC online games, to ensure the games can't be sold. Or, special content that can only be unlocked with a scratch-off card containing a one-use code.

But most likely, small developers will look to the downloadable channel as the way to go, Braben says. This will certainly become more viable in future generations of consoles, meaning devs still must cope with retail markets for the forseeable future.

Braben Questions Game Prices [Develop, via Destructoid]

Comments

  • cloney @CloneTrooper

    How about they stop gouging us at the counter.

    100 bucks for a disc, a plastic cover and 10 page booklet is insane.

    Pre-owned games offer people a chance to play a game they may not have been able to play because they couldnt afford it, and someone who paid full price but didnt find it to their liking can trade it in and buying something else.

    I understand that the smaller developers are suffering...but so are consumers...and we're the ones who buy the damn games.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles