Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad Coming To 360

Why should Wii owners have all the bikini zombie slaying fun? Eagle-eyed Kotakuite Jeff caught a listing on D3Publisher's website for Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad, an Xbox 360 exclusive version of the game. Control both sisters, Aya and Saki, as they strive to save the earth from zombie infestation. A special dress-up mode allows you to unlock special costumes and outfit the girls as you see fit, so I'm pretty much sold already. Others might enjoy Story Mode, Free Play Mode, Survival Mode, and Quest Mode, but I'm all about playing dress-up and then showing off my outfits via co-op multiplayer.

D3Publishers is being a bit sneaky with this one, as I found no mention whatsoever of the game outside of their page, but we'll be sure to update you as soon as we have info on a release target, more gameplay details, or pictures of the pretty, pretty clothing.

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad [Official Page]

    The graphics look bad in this game from the screen shoots I have seen. Looks closer to a Wii or PS2 title than a 360 one from what little available images there are floating around. The concept of slashing up zombies in nothing but a bikini is appealing to me but the breasts had better be oversized and the zombies better be sex deprived!!!!

