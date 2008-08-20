Online Multiplayer, Cross-Platform Gaming Coming to iPhone

Neutron, Exit Games' cross-platform multiplayer gaming service, just got upgraded with iPhone support, the company announced today.

Exit Games today announced that its cross-platform multiplayer gaming service, Neutron®, is now compatible with the iPhone™. This new compatibility update allows game developers to integrate online multiplayer and social gaming features into iPhone games by using Neutron technology, as well as cross-platform capabilities between an iPhone and other mobile devices, PCs and game consoles.

Features of the Neutron multiplayer and social gaming platform include, among others:

• Real-time, turn-based and tournament multiplayer options

• Game lobbies and various matchmaking capabilities

• Buddy lists, leaderboards, profiles, etc.

• In-game voice and text chat

• Billing and in-game microtransactions

The fully managed Neutron service platform minimizes risk and time-to-market for even the most complex multiplayer and community game development projects on all platforms. Neutron 5.0 SDKs provide a broad variety of connectivity features out-of-the-box, and together with its hosting services it enables game developers to integrate sophisticated online features at minimum time and cost investment. Neutron continues to leverage large user communities, supporting online gaming on the mobile, PC and console platforms including J2ME, BREW, Windows Mobile, Flash Lite, Blackberry