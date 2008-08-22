You know, we didn't post the last bunch of Operation Flashpoint 2 screens we came across, because they were taking the piss. Too much Photoshop, not enough polygons. This latest batch, however, are a little better. There's still plenty of shopping on show, but you can now see the slightly jaggy bits at the edge of the soldier's uniforms, proving at least that it's some kind of in-game videogame model and not some artist's impression of an in-game videogame soldier.
Operation Flashpoint 2 Screen
