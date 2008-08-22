The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Operation Flashpoint 2 Screen

You know, we didn't post the last bunch of Operation Flashpoint 2 screens we came across, because they were taking the piss. Too much Photoshop, not enough polygons. This latest batch, however, are a little better. There's still plenty of shopping on show, but you can now see the slightly jaggy bits at the edge of the soldier's uniforms, proving at least that it's some kind of in-game videogame model and not some artist's impression of an in-game videogame soldier.

