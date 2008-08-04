OPM: Left 4 Dead Coming to PS3

Official Playstation Magazine's latest edition says that Left 4 Dead, Valve's forthcoming survival-horror title, will indeed be coming to Playstation 3. Electronic Arts will be in charge of the port.

"Valve's survival horror game Left 4 Dead is coming to PS3, but EA will be taking on development duties in-house", says OPM, in an item noticed by many. (We saw it through N4G thanks to a tip from reader Nick T., and found the image at PlayStation Beyond).

N4G mentions the PS3 Orange Box fiasco, also a collaboration between Valve and EA, and wonders if the bad will created there will keep PS3 players away from this, too. It's a fair question.

As for that other item — Rockstar is working on a "cool" licence? I am absolutely one billion percent certain that it's a game adaptation of The Ice Pirates. Space herpes?! On this ship?!

