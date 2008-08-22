In this new This is Vegas trailer we get to see some of the awesome visuals they are working on for the game. I know GTA has covered this to some respect but it will be interesting to see an entire game built around this theme. Regardless, This is Vegas will do just that allowing you to make VIP connections at the hottest clubs or race cars on the underground circuit. The game will be released sometime in 2009 for Xbox 360 and PS3.
Own The City That Never Sleeps in This is Vegas!
