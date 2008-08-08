Ozzy Returns To Guitar Hero, Brings Zakk Wylde With Him

Activision are intent on luring as many "big name" rock stars to the Guitar Hero brand as possible. Ozzy Osbourne, failing mind aside, is a big name rock star, and a Guitar Hero veteran to boot, providing perhaps the series' finest moment with Bark At The Moon. So it should be little surprise to hear that the ex-Sabbath frontman has been signed to appear in the upcoming Guitar Hero: World Tour, alongside long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde, where they'll be playing Crazy Train and Mr. Crowley in a recreation of an Ozzfest venue. Which is all well and good, but really, it's no Bark At The Moon.
