I've got a fever and the only cure is more Pac-Man! If you're at PAX and you love Pac-Man, you may want to swing by Namco Networks' booth #141. Throughout the day there will be tournaments where players compete for the best score in Pac-Man. The top 4 scores of the day move onto the daily final challenge where the winner will win a nice prize pack that includes a brand new phone! If you're not ready for a challenge, you can just check out the other mobile games at the booth, such as Pac-Man, Galaga, and Pac-Man Arcade Golf. Full release after the jump.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (August 29, 2008) - Namco Networks, the leading publisher and developer of mobile games and entertainment for mass-market casual gamers, today announced the PAC-MAN® Fever Mobile Tournament at this year's Penny Arcade Expo (PAX). The tournament will be held at Namco Networks' booth #141 at PAX, August 29-31, 2008.

Contestants in the PAC-MAN Fever Mobile Tournament at PAX will compete on AT&T phones and battle for the best score in PAC-MAN. The top four daily scores earn a spot in the daily final challenge where they will compete for a prize pack that includes a new phone from AT&T. PAX attendees can also demo many other mobile games at Namco Networks' booth including classics like PAC-MAN and Galaga® or some of Namco Networks' latest games including PAC-MAN ® Arcade Golf™.

"PAX is one of the largest events in the casual gaming industry and is where game enthusiasts and general consumers alike can experience the latest games and, most importantly, have fun," said Scott Rubin, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Namco Networks. "This mobile gaming tournament at PAX is the perfect way to highlight the level of quality and fun of Namco Networks' classic arcade games on a mobile platform to fans of the original titles."

The finalist with the highest score will be named the day's grand-prize winner and will receive an exciting prize pack featuring an AT&T mobile phone and great products from clubNAMCO, the exclusive provider of PAC-MAN merchandise, including a PAC-MAN Plush Doll, a PAC-MAN 1980 Champion t-shirt, one set of PAC-MAN mini-figures, a PAC-MAN Plush Cushion and a PAC-MAN mouse pad. Runners up will receive a PAC-MAN Plush Doll and a $25 gift certificate to purchase their choice of great products from www.clubNAMCO.com.

To download PAC-MAN and other hit mobile games from Namco, text PACFEVER to 386 from your AT&T mobile phone. To download a free demo of PAC-MAN and Ms. PAC-MAN to any AT&T handset, text PACDEMO to 386. For additional information on Namco, please visit www.namcogames.com.