PAL PlayStation Store Update: Bionic Commando Unarmed

Just in case you missed the news earlier, Europe, there's no Bionic Commando Rearmed for you today. Well, there isn't on PS3. There is on 360 and PC, but you, you're left with the PS1 version of Driver. Which as far as consolation prizes isn't too bad! It could have been a worse PS1 game. Or, you know. You could have got the usual deal, and got no games.
PS3 store
Game
Sheep (PS1 Classic)
Driver (PS1 Classic)
Demo
Facebreaker
Monster Madness
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09
Packs
Nascar 09 - Car Skin Pack 1
Nascar 09 - Car Skin Pack 2
Nascar 09 - Car Skin Pack 3
Nascar 09 - Montreal
Videos
E3 - In conversation with Shuhei Yoshida
Fatal Inertia Ex Trailer 1
PC store
Game
Sheep (PS one Classic)
Driver (PS one Classic)
Videos
Buzz!™: Master Quiz Trailer
In Game
Nucleus Updated Full Game file
Nucleus Updated In-game upgrade file
PSN store update! [Three Speech]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink