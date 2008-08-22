Good news, Europeans (and antipodeans)! Because it's the Leipzig Games Convention, and because Leipzig's in Europe, and because you've all been very, very good, this week's PlayStation Store update is almost exactly the same as the North American one. And the North American one was stacked. You get Ratchet & Clank, you get Kratos, you get DragonForce, you even get the PSP version of Pirates! as a downloadable title. So no complaining this week, OK?
PAL PlayStation Store Update: Leipzig Leipzig Leipzig
