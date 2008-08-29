PAL PlayStation Store Update: Parity

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Look at the North American PlayStation Store update. Go on, take a good look at it. Now look at this European one. Aside from the obligatory absence of timely Rock Band content, can you see much of a difference? At least in the important stuff? Don't bother, there isn't one. The Last Guy is there. The Warhawk pack is there. Heck, the PAL store even gets a few extras, like Medal of Honour Heroes 2 on PSP. Not often you see this kind of parity between the stores, PAL users, so be sure to make the most of it!

PS3 store

Game
Buzz!™ Junior Jungle Party, £3.49
The Last Guy, £4.99

Demo
The Last Guy Asakusa Level, FREE
NHL 09, FREE

Packs
Warhawk - Operation Fallen Star Pack, £3.99

Videos
HAWX Trailer, FREE
Far Cry 2 - E3 trailer, FREE
The Last Guy Launch Trailer, FREE
PS3 Platinum TV Ad, FREE
Super Stardust HD top tips solo trailer, FREE
Super Stardust HD™ top tips arcade trailer, FREE

Wallpapers
The Last Guy, FREE

Theme
Graffiti, FREE

PSP content available to download via PS3 Console store

Game
Medal of Honour Heros 2, £14.99

Demo
Pipe Mania, FREE

PSP STORE

Game
Medal of Honour Heroes 2, £14.99

Demo
Pipe Mania, FREE

In Game
Fallen Star Booster Pack, £3.99

PSN Store Update [Three Speech]

