PAL PlayStation Store Update: Parity

Look at the North American PlayStation Store update. Go on, take a good look at it. Now look at this European one. Aside from the obligatory absence of timely Rock Band content, can you see much of a difference? At least in the important stuff? Don't bother, there isn't one. The Last Guy is there. The Warhawk pack is there. Heck, the PAL store even gets a few extras, like Medal of Honour Heroes 2 on PSP. Not often you see this kind of parity between the stores, PAL users, so be sure to make the most of it!

PS3 store Game

Buzz!™ Junior Jungle Party, £3.49

The Last Guy, £4.99 Demo

The Last Guy Asakusa Level, FREE

NHL 09, FREE Packs

Warhawk - Operation Fallen Star Pack, £3.99 Videos

HAWX Trailer, FREE

Far Cry 2 - E3 trailer, FREE

The Last Guy Launch Trailer, FREE

PS3 Platinum TV Ad, FREE

Super Stardust HD top tips solo trailer, FREE

Super Stardust HD™ top tips arcade trailer, FREE Wallpapers

The Last Guy, FREE Theme

Graffiti, FREE PSP content available to download via PS3 Console store Game

Medal of Honour Heros 2, £14.99 Demo

Pipe Mania, FREE



PSP STORE Game

Medal of Honour Heroes 2, £14.99 Demo

Pipe Mania, FREE In Game

Fallen Star Booster Pack, £3.99

