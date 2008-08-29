PAL PlayStation Store Update: Parity

Look at the North American PlayStation Store update. Go on, take a good look at it. Now look at this European one. Aside from the obligatory absence of timely Rock Band content, can you see much of a difference? At least in the important stuff? Don't bother, there isn't one. The Last Guy is there. The Warhawk pack is there. Heck, the PAL store even gets a few extras, like Medal of Honour Heroes 2 on PSP. Not often you see this kind of parity between the stores, PAL users, so be sure to make the most of it!
PS3 store
Game
Buzz!™ Junior Jungle Party, £3.49
The Last Guy, £4.99
Demo
The Last Guy Asakusa Level, FREE
NHL 09, FREE
Packs
Warhawk - Operation Fallen Star Pack, £3.99
Videos
HAWX Trailer, FREE
Far Cry 2 - E3 trailer, FREE
The Last Guy Launch Trailer, FREE
PS3 Platinum TV Ad, FREE
Super Stardust HD top tips solo trailer, FREE
Super Stardust HD™ top tips arcade trailer, FREE
Wallpapers
The Last Guy, FREE
Theme
Graffiti, FREE
PSP content available to download via PS3 Console store
Game
Medal of Honour Heros 2, £14.99
Demo
Pipe Mania, FREE
PSP STORE
Game
Medal of Honour Heroes 2, £14.99
Demo
Pipe Mania, FREE
In Game
Fallen Star Booster Pack, £3.99
PSN Store Update [Three Speech]
