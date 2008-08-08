PAL PlayStation Store Update: Squat. SQUAT!

Well would you get a load of this. A PAL PlayStation Store update with nothing in it? Incredible. Insulting. Disappointing. Predictable. Take your pick of any of those. There are five items available today, Europe. Five. And that's across both stores, PS3 and PSP. Surely this is the lowest moment yet for a weekly ritual that prides itself on low moments.
PS3 store
Guitar Hero III: Interscope Track Pack
Civilisation Revolution - Wonders & Artefact Pack #1: The Mythic
Dead Space - Loved Ones Trailer
PSP Store
Secret Agent Clank Demo
Secret Agent Clank Trailer
Don't download it all at once, Europe, or you'll have nothing left to do until...Saturday.
