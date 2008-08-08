PAL PlayStation Store Update: Squat. SQUAT!

Well would you get a load of this. A PAL PlayStation Store update with nothing in it? Incredible. Insulting. Disappointing. Predictable. Take your pick of any of those. There are five items available today, Europe. Five. And that's across both stores, PS3 and PSP. Surely this is the lowest moment yet for a weekly ritual that prides itself on low moments.

PS3 store Guitar Hero III: Interscope Track Pack Civilisation Revolution - Wonders & Artefact Pack #1: The Mythic Dead Space - Loved Ones Trailer PSP Store Secret Agent Clank Demo Secret Agent Clank Trailer

Don't download it all at once, Europe, or you'll have nothing left to do until...Saturday.