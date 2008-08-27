Pandemic Batman Game Cancelled?

Australian Gamer is reporting that Pandemic's sandbox Batman game (sssh, it's a secret) may have been given the flick. Never a good thing, especially for a title that hasn't been announced yet... and by the looks of things, never will.

From the AG post:

The word is that their game has been cancelled by the higher ups due to it running behind schedule, which means there's going to be a whole bunch of people either moving to the Pandemic LA offices, or looking for work elsewhere later this week.

Rumour and speculation it is for now, but it certainly adds weight to the discouraging info we heard earlier.

As soon as we know more, you will too.

Why so serious Pandemic? [Australian Gamer]