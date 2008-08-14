Paradox Interactive At GC - Project Mayhem?

World-renowned PC strategy developer and publisher Paradox Interactive is getting ready to bring their A games to the Games Convention 2008 is Leipzig this year, with a host of new titles and one mysterious mystery project. Probably their biggest title (so far) to be announced for the show is Majesty 2 - The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, the follow up the hilarious Majesty from 2000, which combined RTS gameplay with the most clichéd fantasy role-playing world ever created. They've also got Dark Horizon, the space combat sim I am more than a little excited about, Mount & Blade, an action RPG featuring realistic mounted combat, and Elven Legacy, a fantasy RTS.

They will also be revealing something they call Project Mayhem, which they simply describe as the "Next title developed by Paradox development team and their biggest production to date". Got to love the big reveals. Looking forward to seeing exactly what Paradox has up their sleeves when McWhertor and I hit the show next week!

Paradox Interactive gears up for Games Convention in Leipzig



Stockholm, Sweden (August 13, 2008) - Paradox Interactive is gearing up for it's biggest year yet and has increased its presence in Leipzig with booths in the exhibition hall as well as the Business Center.

The two main attractions of the show will be the much-awaited fantasy RTS Majesty® 2 - The Fantasy Kingdom Sim, scheduled for a 2009 release, as well as unannounced "Project Mayhem", the next title from the Paradox development team to be announced at the show.

Other titles in the line-up include mediaeval RPG title Mount & Blade, action space game Dark Horizon and recently announced fantasy strategy title Elven Legacy.

About the titles:

Majesty® 2 - The Fantasy Kingdom Sim:

Majesty® the game has sold millions of copies worldwide and made true believers out of a whole generation of RTS gamers. Paradox Interactive and 1C:Ino-Co studios are now teaming up for the sequel in this beloved series and promises to take the wishes of existing and future fans into consideration.

Majesty® 2 - The Fantasy Kingdom Sim will follow closely in the footsteps of the original game as well as bringing all key elements up to date. The charm and humor that made fans out millions of gamers worldwide will remain at the core of the title along with the indirect control aspect of the game.

Project Mayhem:

Next title developed by Paradox development team and their biggest production to date - To Be Announced at show.

Dark Horizon:

Dark Horizon is a space combat adventure where the player fights for survival through 22 missions of space combat. The title is laced with RPG elements such as original weapon and equipment creation, several modes of combat and advanced ship customisation. Dark Horizon also offers joystick support.

Mount & Blade:

Mount & Blade is a single-player, third- or first-person action/role-playing game with a focus on medieval combat. Developed by the Turkish development house TaleWorlds Entertainment, the beta version of the game has received acclaim worldwide from users impressed by the game's realistic horseback combat, luscious graphics, and open-world sandbox gameplay. The latter enables players to roam the map freely in a medieval world that offers activities ranging from hunting down bandits, to trading for profit in the game's complex economic system, to becoming a commander and taking part in the wars, with the ultimate goal of becoming a great lord of the realm.

Elven Legacy

Elven Legacy delivers a world filled with magic, and a thrilling nonlinear storyline, gauged to provide many hours of gameplay for strategy enthusiasts. Through an epic quest to restore the former glory of the Elven race, this fantasy strategy game offers both depth and scope, all in colorful and inspirational settings.

Play as an elf or a human, in the two primary campaigns - or why not the Orcs, in a wide variety of bonus missions? With the accompanying tools, players may also create their own missions and campaigns, and share them through multiplayer.