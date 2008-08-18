The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Parents Let Kid Drop Out of High School to Focus on Guitar Hero

I realise this pours gas on the bad parenting flames of yesterday, but holy crow, I can't not show you this story. Yesterday reader tooji tipped me off to the story of Blake Peebles, a 16-year-old in Raleigh, N.C., whose parents have let him drop out of school so that he can focus on a professional gaming career via Guitar Hero.

Blake convinced his folks (that is, "We couldn't take the complaining anymore", said his mum) to let him drop out last September. They hired in-home tutors to continue his education there, at least, but there's no doubt priority number one is Guitar Hero. There's a vaguely defined goal of Blake playing it professionally, either through Major League Gaming or by winning prizes in a national and international competitions. But so far he's only made about $US 1,000, most of that value realised in meals and other freebies won at local competitions. The other pro gamer the reporter contacted for this story said he's cashed in about $US 25,000 in his entire career.

