Patent Trolls Suing Sony, Want To Halt PS3 Sales

You know, sometimes these patent suits are justified. The Immersion stuff, that's fair enough, because Immersion actually make things that rumble. It's what they do. Stuff like this suit, though? It does little but take the piss. Orinda Intellectual Properties USA (the name says it all) have, on August 20, filed a suit against Sony, Sony Electronics, Sony Computer Entertainment and Sony Computer Entertainment America. They claim that the PS3's Blu-Ray drive (as well as other Sony BD players) violates a patent Orinda hold that relates to...storing data on a disc. Not only are the patent trolls asking for "a reasonable royalty", they want the sales of all Blu-Ray devices across America to be halted.

Good luck with that.



Orinda Intellectual Properties USA Holding Group Inc v. Sony Corporation et al [via Edge]