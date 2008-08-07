The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Patrick Stewart Engages Brain Age 2 Pitch Engines At Shill Factor Ten

It's hard not to think of Patrick Stewart in his creepy Extras faux persona, in which he talks about his screenplay that involves him telekinetically removing women's clothing. We're just thankful that he's not tearing the clothes off of his fellow female traveler while she plays Brain Age 2 in this commercial. We're going to need a higher quality version of this for animated GIF purposes. That "The synapses are firing!" moment is gold.

