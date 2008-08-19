Paul W.S. Anderson Off Spy Hunter Movie?

Film site Latino Review are reporting that director Paul W.S. Anderson is no longer attached to the Spy Hunter movie. He was originally to direct and write the movie, but is now doing neither. While this won't kill the movie outright, the fact it's been kicking around for half a decade and is now without a writer/director doesn't exactly bode well for the project.
Exclusive: Spy Hunter Takes A Backseat [Latino Review]
