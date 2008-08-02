PAX Goes East In 2010

Oh don't worry, West Coast. It still sounds like you're going to get your own Pacific Standard Time flavoured PAX in 2010. But East Coasters are getting their own version of the event, according to Jerry "Tycho" Holkins, who broke the news of the Penny Arcade Expo's expansion earlier today.

It doesn't sound like the PA team is planning on limiting it to just two shows, either, with Holkins writing that "Frankly, it should be global", teasing that "an East Coast show is only the beginning".

The anti-E3 enters its fifth year when it throws down at the Washington State Convention & Trade Centre on August 29-31. We'll be there. Will you?

