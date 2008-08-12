The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Penny Arcade Expo Sched Hits

The official schedule for Penny Arcade Expo hit the PAX forums over the weekend. The fairly chunky schedule includes a nice cross-section of the gaming industry and the folks who cover it.

Some of the highlights I noticed, from my quick perusal, includes:

Ken Levine's keynote
EndWar, Prince of Persia, Far Cry 2, Fallout 3, Dawn of War, This is Vegas, Dragon Age and Spore presentations
The Growing Role of Women in the Industry
Game Criticism and Old Game Journalism
The Art of the Dungeon Master
History of Harmonix
Family Feud PAX Edition
The Wil Wheaton Panel
GamerDad's Gaming With Children

Of course you've also got live music, movie screenings, the tourneys and a chance to see Tycho and Gabe create a strip live. Sounds like a fun time. Who's planning on going?

The PAX 2008 Schedule [PAX]

