Penny Arcade Expo Sched Hits

The official schedule for Penny Arcade Expo hit the PAX forums over the weekend. The fairly chunky schedule includes a nice cross-section of the gaming industry and the folks who cover it.

Some of the highlights I noticed, from my quick perusal, includes:

Ken Levine's keynote

EndWar, Prince of Persia, Far Cry 2, Fallout 3, Dawn of War, This is Vegas, Dragon Age and Spore presentations

The Growing Role of Women in the Industry

Game Criticism and Old Game Journalism

The Art of the Dungeon Master

History of Harmonix

Family Feud PAX Edition

The Wil Wheaton Panel

GamerDad's Gaming With Children

Of course you've also got live music, movie screenings, the tourneys and a chance to see Tycho and Gabe create a strip live. Sounds like a fun time. Who's planning on going?

