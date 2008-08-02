PES 2009 Gets Messi

Sometimes the PR people just completely beat you to the best possible headline. In this case, Konami has just announced that Argentinean forward Lionel Messi will be the face and voice of the latest installment of their beloved Pro Evolution Soccer franchise, PES 2009. Now that I've stolen their headline and seeing as I know absolutely nothing about soccer, let's just skip straight to the required loving the game, proud to be a part of it quote.

"Most modern players are aware of the realism and skill of the PES series," commented Messi on the deal. "It is a game that truly mirrors the pace and control of real football, and as a die-hard fan of the series, I am delighted to be working with Konami on the latest version."

Wait, delighted? What kind of sports personality uses the word delighted? You're supposed to trash talk other games, players, teams, etc. Tell you what Messi, go read the bit Kevin Garnett did on NBA 2K9 and get back to us, okay?