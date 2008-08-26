Peter Petrelli, Hiro Nakamura Hit Sydney, Sign DVDs

Otherwise known in real life as Milo Ventimiglia and Masi Oka, the pair will be at the Galeries Victoria JB Hi-Fi in Sydney on September 2, from 1:15PM to 2:45PM.

If your love of Heroes demands you to not only pick up the Season 2 DVD pack minus the DVDs, but get the cover signed by the aforementioned personalities, Sept 2 will be like a second Christmas. Personally, I found the second season all over the place (writer's strike probably didn't help). David Anders does a wicked UK accent though.

Press release with extensive details, after the jump.