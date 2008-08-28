It's always nice to see a game take the soccer formula and put a twist on it. Mario Strikers does this very well and we seem to have a new contender in the mix. In this first trailer for Kickster Online Street Soccer we get a brief glimpse of some of the character creation and gameplay you can expect from the game. The best part is that there will be no retail version of the game. That's right, the game will be free-to-play. Expect it in the near future for PC.
Pimp Your Character in the First Trailer for Kickster Online Street Soccer
