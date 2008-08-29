Pirates Vs. Ninja Dodgeball Coming To Wii

I always knew the age-old conflict between pirates and ninja was too large to be contained by one console. Today Gamecock announces that Blazing Lizards' Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball, coming out next week on Xbox Live Arcade, will also be getting a full retail release on the Nintendo Wii later this winter. Players will be able to face off in the dodgeball arena, showing their support for their favourite faction - pirates, ninjas, robots, zombies, and three unannounced teams, which I am guessing are monkeys, samurai, and Argentina.

The Wii version of the game will feature several customised control schemes, as well as all-new story and challenge modes to make the game worth of retail release. Hit the jump for the full press release, along with two more screens worth of hot pirate vs. ninja Wii action.





BLAZING LIZARD'S PIRATES VS. NINJAS™ DODGEBALL ABOUT TO BE UNLEASHED ON Wii™

Intense Dodgeball Rivalry to be Settled on Wii Courts Everywhere This Winter

Cockpit, Austin, TX - August 28, 2007 - Gamecock Media Group announced today that Blazing Lizard's Pirates vs. Ninjas™ Dodgeball will release on Wii™ this winter. The title features two ancient rivals, ninjas and pirates, along with several other teams, all looking to settle the score once and for all - on the dodgeball court.

"The competition between the Pirates and the Ninjas is so huge that battles are breaking out all over," said Harry Miller, El Presidente of Gamecock Media Group. "We're happy to bring this grand conflict to the Wii, and give players the chance to help determine who the ultimate champions are."

Pirates vs. Ninjas™ Dodgeball will have scurvy thieves squaring off against crafty martial artists in large, detailed arenas. The game allows for up to eight players and offers a total of seven teams, including pirates, ninjas, robots and zombies plus three unannounced ball slingers. Each team utilizes its own unique techniques and strategies to try and ultimately defeat the enemies. Unique to Wii version, the game will offer all-new story and challenge modes, along with several customised control schemes.

Pirates vs. Ninjas™ Dodgeball is scheduled for release this winter. For more information visit www.gamecockmedia.com and www.piratesvsninjas.com.