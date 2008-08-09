The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball Hits LIVE Arcade Next Month

Gamecock checked in with us today to date Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball, the Blazing Lizard developed, Gamecock published game that some of us might have already thought was out. Obviously, it hasn't been released, as it was delayed back in April, and is now due to hit Xbox Live Arcade on September 3.

In the meantime, the dev team has added new features, such as having up to five balls in play at once, an "old-school" dodgeball gameplay mode and an enhanced mode that follows traditional rules, but lets players — whether they be pirate, ninja, zombie or robot — use special moves.

You can check out our hands-on impressions of Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball to see the title sounds better or worse than the game's current dodgeball competition.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles