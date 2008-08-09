Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball Hits LIVE Arcade Next Month

Gamecock checked in with us today to date Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball, the Blazing Lizard developed, Gamecock published game that some of us might have already thought was out. Obviously, it hasn't been released, as it was delayed back in April, and is now due to hit Xbox Live Arcade on September 3.

In the meantime, the dev team has added new features, such as having up to five balls in play at once, an "old-school" dodgeball gameplay mode and an enhanced mode that follows traditional rules, but lets players — whether they be pirate, ninja, zombie or robot — use special moves.

You can check out our hands-on impressions of Pirates vs. Ninjas Dodgeball to see the title sounds better or worse than the game's current dodgeball competition.