Play Xbox 360 Left 4 Dead at PAX, PC Version in France, Germany, UK

You've heard us ramble on and on about how very much we love co-op cinematic survival shooter Left 4 Dead, now you'll finally get a chance to see why.

Valve today announced that Left 4 Dead will be playable on the PC by the public at the upcoming Leipzig Games Convention, Festival du Jeu Video and PC Gamer Showdown. Better still, the Xbox 360 version will be unveiled at Penny Arcade Expo where it will also be playable. I'm told Valve will have two 4-person games set up at their booth. If I were you I'd head straight to Valve when the PAX doors open to try and avoid lines.

I'm already pretty jazzed about the PC version, so I can't wait to see how the game has translated over to the Xbox 360 version. It's a pretty sweet surprise that the worldwide debut of the console game will be at a public event.

August 12, 2008 - Valve, creators of best-selling game franchises (such as Half-Life and Counter-Strike) and leading technologies (such as Steam and Source), today announced a series of live demonstrations of Left 4 Dead at upcoming industry events the world over.

Left 4 Dead is the new survival co-op action game from Valve that blends the social entertainment experience of multiplayer games such as Counter-Strike and Team Fortress with the dramatic, narrative experience made popular in single player action game classics such as the Half-Life series of games.

The PC version of the game will be playable by the press and public at a series of upcoming events including Leipzig Games Convention, (Germany), Festival du Jeu Video (France), and PC Gamer Showdown (UK). The worldwide debut of the Xbox 360 version will be at the upcoming Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) in Seattle, WA. Members of the development team will be on hand at each event to provide information and give away some Left 4 Dead memorabilia.

"The shared experience of Left 4 Dead is unlike that of any other action game," said Gabe Newell, president and co-founder of Valve. "That's what we've experienced playing the game, and from showing the game to the press and our partners. It sounds cliché, but in many ways you have to play this one to truly appreciate what we're attempting. So, to give gamers a chance to sample this new type of experience first hand, we're taking Left 4 Dead on the road."

Left 4 Dead is due for release on the PC and Xbox 360 this November, and earned numerous awards at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, CA, including 1up.com, Gamespot.com and Maximum PC's Best PC Game, as well as Best Multiplayer Game from Kotaku, IGN, G4TV, the official E3 Judges, and more.

For more information, please visit www.l4d.com