Playboy's Jo Garcia on Madden

No, not in THAT WAY. Pwn or Die (the Funny or Die network's venture into gaming) talked to everybody's favourite Cybergirl Gamer. She's insistent that Madden 09 widows/girlfriends will be able to play the game with their significant others and have just as much fun. In fact, Jo's gonna grab it, and she never thought she'd enjoy a sports title. But the training mode and the dual-difficulty levels for cooperative play sold her.

And for you pervs, there's nothing provocative in this, unless you count the glimpses of the covers of Playboy in the background.

