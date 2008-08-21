PlayStation 3 160GB Model Coming To Europe

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony will be bringing one more SKU to the PlayStation 3 family this spring, doubling the storage of the soon to be offered 80GB model. While the functionality of the console remains the same, the hard drive size will be doubled when the 160GB model ships out to European gamers on October 31.

Price? Just 499 Euro, with 70 Euro worth of downloadable content out of the box.

