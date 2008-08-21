PlayStation 3 Controller Getting Wireless Keypad

Sony showed off a new wireless keyboard for the PlayStation 3 controller, intended to help with in game text messaging and PS3 browser navigatoin. The black keyboard clips on over the front of the DualShock 3/SIXAXIS with the keyboard located above the main controller area.

The wireless keyboard also features a touchpad mode to allow for mouse input. David Reeves, president of SCEE, said that this touchpad control mode may be used in future game development.

The keyboard will ship in eight configurations in Europe to support the numerous languages and keyboard types in the continent.