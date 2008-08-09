Playstation Invades All Points West Fest

SingStar, Rock Band, MotorStorm: Pacific Rim and LittleBig Planet will be among the games packed into the Playstation tents at this year's All Points West Music & Arts Festival kicking off today at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

As co-sponsor of the event, SCEA will have a number of Playstation gaming tents at the venue, each packed with playable games.

The PlayStation Central tent will feature SingStar and Rock Band in one section, BUZZ! Quiz TV in another and MotorStorm: Pacific Rift. Better still, the top scorers of each day will be granted access to a VIP area with shaded lounges and a special viewing platform of the main stage. Meanwhile, LittleBigPlant gets its own tent where people will get a chance to check out the upcoming creation game.

The show, which run through Sunday, features 45 artists on three stages and headliners Radiohead and Jack Johnson. Make sure to take pictures if you go and shoot them our way.

All Points West Festival