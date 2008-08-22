PlayStation Store Update: Booty Calls

This week's North American PlayStation Store update isn't here to mess around. It's heavy on the good stuff. Most prominent amongst the week's offerings is the all-new, all-downloadable Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty, but if you're not up for spending the $US 15, there's the Kratos Hot Shots Golf add-on ($US 2), DragonForce track pack for Guitar Hero III ($US 6.25) or a bunch of free stuff, including demos for The Last Guy, Force Unleashed and NFL Head Coach 09.