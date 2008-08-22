PlayStation Store Update: Booty Calls

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week's North American PlayStation Store update isn't here to mess around. It's heavy on the good stuff. Most prominent amongst the week's offerings is the all-new, all-downloadable Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty, but if you're not up for spending the $US 15, there's the Kratos Hot Shots Golf add-on ($US 2), DragonForce track pack for Guitar Hero III ($US 6.25) or a bunch of free stuff, including demos for The Last Guy, Force Unleashed and NFL Head Coach 09.

