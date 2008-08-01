US PlayStation Store Update Eden

PixelJunk Eden is here! PixelJunk Eden is here! Get yer PixelJunk Eden here! Do as I do, start downloading Q Games newest entry in the PixelJunk series immediately, as it's now available on North American PlayStation Stores everywhere. Rounding out the playables are three new demos from EA and LucasArts. You can also enjoy paying for Soulcalibur III add-ons for your Soulcalibur IV characters! Click through for the full list of PSN newbies.

Games and Demos

PixelJunk Eden ($US 9.99)

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures demo

Madden NFL 09 demo

Facebreaker demo

Expansions and Add-ons

Soul Calibur IV: Customisation Equipment 1 ($US 1.49)

Rock Band tracks

* "Yomp" - thenewno2 ($US 0.99)

* "This is It" - Staind ($US 1.99)

* "They Say" - Scars on Broadway ($US 1.99)

* "Electric Crown" - Testament ($US 1.99)

Game Videos

The Last Guy trailer

Vampire Rain: Altered Species trailer

Beijing 2008 Aquatics trailer

Beijing 2008 Track trailer

Bionic Commando Rearmed "The Making Of Part 2" video

AST Dew Tour BMX Progression video

AST Dew Tour BMX Rewind video

AST Dew Tour FMX Unleashed video

AST Dew Tour Skate Highlights video

Game Music

Soulcalibur IV: Downloadable Music ($US 0.99 each, $US 14.99 for the full set)

Wallpapers and Themes

Killzone 2 theme

PixelJunk Eden theme

Siren: Blood Curse wallpapers

Soulcalibur IV wallpapers

Street Fighter IV wallpaper