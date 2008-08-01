US PlayStation Store Update Eden

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

PixelJunk Eden is here! PixelJunk Eden is here! Get yer PixelJunk Eden here! Do as I do, start downloading Q Games newest entry in the PixelJunk series immediately, as it's now available on North American PlayStation Stores everywhere. Rounding out the playables are three new demos from EA and LucasArts. You can also enjoy paying for Soulcalibur III add-ons for your Soulcalibur IV characters! Click through for the full list of PSN newbies.

Games and Demos
PixelJunk Eden ($US 9.99)
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures demo
Madden NFL 09 demo
Facebreaker demo

Expansions and Add-ons
Soul Calibur IV: Customisation Equipment 1 ($US 1.49)
Rock Band tracks
* "Yomp" - thenewno2 ($US 0.99)
* "This is It" - Staind ($US 1.99)
* "They Say" - Scars on Broadway ($US 1.99)
* "Electric Crown" - Testament ($US 1.99)

Game Videos
The Last Guy trailer
Vampire Rain: Altered Species trailer
Beijing 2008 Aquatics trailer
Beijing 2008 Track trailer
Bionic Commando Rearmed "The Making Of Part 2" video
AST Dew Tour BMX Progression video
AST Dew Tour BMX Rewind video
AST Dew Tour FMX Unleashed video
AST Dew Tour Skate Highlights video

Game Music
Soulcalibur IV: Downloadable Music ($US 0.99 each, $US 14.99 for the full set)

Wallpapers and Themes
Killzone 2 theme
PixelJunk Eden theme
Siren: Blood Curse wallpapers
Soulcalibur IV wallpapers
Street Fighter IV wallpaper

