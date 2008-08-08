US PlayStation Store Update: Loot The Qore

This week's PlayStation Store update brings with it one of the many ways to get access to the Resistance 2 beta program. If you're a Qore annual subscriber, you're in. If you're a non-committal single issue buyer type, you're in (later). If none of that interests you, there's still a whopping amount of stuff in this week's North American PSN update, with a trio of Talkman Travel downloads for the PSP, a bunch of extra things to buy for NASCAR 09, as well as some nice Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice wallpaper. The full list is after the jump.

Qore Episode 3 ($US 2.99 Issue, $US 24.99 Annual Subscription)

Games and Demos

Talkman Travel: Rome ($US 5.99) for PSP

Talkman Travel: Tokyo ($US 5.99) for PSP

Talkman Travel: Paris ($US 5.99) for PSP

Expansions and Add-ons

Snakeball Team Mode ($US 1.99)

NASCAR 09 Montreal Track ($US 3.99)

NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 1 ($US 2.49)

NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 2 ($US 2.49)

NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 3 ($US 2.49)

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock "Interscope Track Pack" ($US 6.25)

Rock Band tracks

* "Toxicity" by System of a Down ($US 1.99)

* "B.Y.O.B" by System of a Down ($US 1.99)

* Crüe Fest Pack 2 ($US 2.99) - includes "Rescue Me" by Buckcherry, "Face Down in the Dirt" by Mötley Crüe, and "Life is Beautiful" by Sixx:A.M.

* "Rescue Me" by Buckcherry ($US 0.99)

* "Face Down in the Dirt" by Mötley Crüe ($US 0.99)

* "Life is Beautiful" by Sixx:A.M. ($US 0.99)

Game Videos

PlayStation Home "E3" Video

The Last Guy "Behind The Scenes"

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed trailer

Tomb Raider: Underworld trailer

Madden NFL 09 "E3" trailer

Madden NFL 20th Anniversary video

Madden NFL 09 "Adaptability" trailer

TNA iMPACT! "Head to Head" trailer

Dead Space "Dev Diary #5: Creating Horror"

Dead Space Animated Comic Issue #4

AST Dew Tour - Greg Lutzka's Road to Finals

AST Dew Tour - One on one with James Foster

AST Dew Tour - PlayStation Pro Moments - 2

AST Dew Tour - Spinner looks to '08

Themes and Wallpapers

PlayStation Home theme

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice wallpapers

Tomb Raider: Underworld wallpaper