US PlayStation Store Update: Loot The Qore

This week's PlayStation Store update brings with it one of the many ways to get access to the Resistance 2 beta program. If you're a Qore annual subscriber, you're in. If you're a non-committal single issue buyer type, you're in (later). If none of that interests you, there's still a whopping amount of stuff in this week's North American PSN update, with a trio of Talkman Travel downloads for the PSP, a bunch of extra things to buy for NASCAR 09, as well as some nice Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice wallpaper. The full list is after the jump.
Qore Episode 3 ($US 2.99 Issue, $US 24.99 Annual Subscription)
Games and Demos
Talkman Travel: Rome ($US 5.99) for PSP
Talkman Travel: Tokyo ($US 5.99) for PSP
Talkman Travel: Paris ($US 5.99) for PSP
Expansions and Add-ons
Snakeball Team Mode ($US 1.99)
NASCAR 09 Montreal Track ($US 3.99)
NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 1 ($US 2.49)
NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 2 ($US 2.49)
NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 3 ($US 2.49)
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock "Interscope Track Pack" ($US 6.25)
Rock Band tracks
* "Toxicity" by System of a Down ($US 1.99)
* "B.Y.O.B" by System of a Down ($US 1.99)
* Crüe Fest Pack 2 ($US 2.99) - includes "Rescue Me" by Buckcherry, "Face Down in the Dirt" by Mötley Crüe, and "Life is Beautiful" by Sixx:A.M.
* "Rescue Me" by Buckcherry ($US 0.99)
* "Face Down in the Dirt" by Mötley Crüe ($US 0.99)
* "Life is Beautiful" by Sixx:A.M. ($US 0.99)
Game Videos
PlayStation Home "E3" Video
The Last Guy "Behind The Scenes"
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed trailer
Tomb Raider: Underworld trailer
Madden NFL 09 "E3" trailer
Madden NFL 20th Anniversary video
Madden NFL 09 "Adaptability" trailer
TNA iMPACT! "Head to Head" trailer
Dead Space "Dev Diary #5: Creating Horror"
Dead Space Animated Comic Issue #4
AST Dew Tour - Greg Lutzka's Road to Finals
AST Dew Tour - One on one with James Foster
AST Dew Tour - PlayStation Pro Moments - 2
AST Dew Tour - Spinner looks to '08
Themes and Wallpapers
PlayStation Home theme
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice wallpapers
Tomb Raider: Underworld wallpaper
