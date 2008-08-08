US PlayStation Store Update: Loot The Qore

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week's PlayStation Store update brings with it one of the many ways to get access to the Resistance 2 beta program. If you're a Qore annual subscriber, you're in. If you're a non-committal single issue buyer type, you're in (later). If none of that interests you, there's still a whopping amount of stuff in this week's North American PSN update, with a trio of Talkman Travel downloads for the PSP, a bunch of extra things to buy for NASCAR 09, as well as some nice Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice wallpaper. The full list is after the jump.

Qore Episode 3 ($US 2.99 Issue, $US 24.99 Annual Subscription)

Games and Demos
Talkman Travel: Rome ($US 5.99) for PSP
Talkman Travel: Tokyo ($US 5.99) for PSP
Talkman Travel: Paris ($US 5.99) for PSP

Expansions and Add-ons
Snakeball Team Mode ($US 1.99)
NASCAR 09 Montreal Track ($US 3.99)
NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 1 ($US 2.49)
NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 2 ($US 2.49)
NASCAR 09 Skin Pack 3 ($US 2.49)
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock "Interscope Track Pack" ($US 6.25)
Rock Band tracks
* "Toxicity" by System of a Down ($US 1.99)
* "B.Y.O.B" by System of a Down ($US 1.99)
* Crüe Fest Pack 2 ($US 2.99) - includes "Rescue Me" by Buckcherry, "Face Down in the Dirt" by Mötley Crüe, and "Life is Beautiful" by Sixx:A.M.
* "Rescue Me" by Buckcherry ($US 0.99)
* "Face Down in the Dirt" by Mötley Crüe ($US 0.99)
* "Life is Beautiful" by Sixx:A.M. ($US 0.99)

Game Videos
PlayStation Home "E3" Video
The Last Guy "Behind The Scenes"
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed trailer
Tomb Raider: Underworld trailer
Madden NFL 09 "E3" trailer
Madden NFL 20th Anniversary video
Madden NFL 09 "Adaptability" trailer
TNA iMPACT! "Head to Head" trailer
Dead Space "Dev Diary #5: Creating Horror"
Dead Space Animated Comic Issue #4
AST Dew Tour - Greg Lutzka's Road to Finals
AST Dew Tour - One on one with James Foster
AST Dew Tour - PlayStation Pro Moments - 2
AST Dew Tour - Spinner looks to '08

Themes and Wallpapers
PlayStation Home theme
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice wallpapers
Tomb Raider: Underworld wallpaper

