US PlayStation Store Update: Rearmed

This week's North American PlayStation Store update is led (and dominated) by Bionic Commando: Rearmed. The high-def remake of the NES classic is now available for PlayStation 3 owners, bringing with it a demo, gameplay trailers, wallpapers and themes. The Store also got a kick in the pants in the game video section, with new (aka "new") trailers for Madden, Mirror's Edge and, unfortunately, Vampire Rain. For the full list, hit the jump. Or attach your bionic arm to the nearest hyperlink and swing past it.

Games and Demos

Bionic Commando Rearmed ($US 9.99)

Street Fighter Alpha ($US 5.99)

Bionic Commando: Rearmed demo

1942: Joint Strike demo

NHL 2K9 demo

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2009 demo

Expansions and Add-ons

Rock Band downloadable tracks

* "Constant Motion" by Dream Theatre ($US 0.99)

* "Aesthetics of Hate" by Machine Head ($US 0.99)

* "My Curse" by Killswitch Engage ($US 0.99)

* "Clouds Over California" by DevilDriver ($US 0.99)

* "Runnin' Wild" by Airbourne ($US 0.99)

* "Sleepwalker" by Megadeth ($US 0.99)

Roadrunner Records Pack 1 ($US 5.99) - includes "Runnin' Wild" by Airbourne, "Clouds Over California" by DevilDriver, "Constant Motion" by Dream Theatre, "My Curse" -Killswitch Engage, "Aesthetics of Hate" by Machine Head , and "Sleepwalker" by Megadeth.

Game Videos

The Last Guy "Gameplay" trailer

Bionic Commando: Rearmed: The Making Of Part 3

Bionic Commando: Rearmed Launch trailer

Saints Row 2 - Gangs trailer

Vampire Rain Gameplay trailer 1

Vampire Rain Running Alley trailer

Legendary Behind the Scenes Teaser trailer

Madden NFL 09 Buzz Video

Madden NFL 09 Announcers Video

Madden NFL 09 Presentation Video

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 : Fusion

Mirror's Edge Story trailer 1

AST Dew Tour - Cleveland FMX Jam Session

AST Dew Tour - Cleveland Skate Thrills

AST Dew Tour - Cleveland BMX Highlights

AST Dew Tour - Hear it from Nyquist

Wallpapers and Themes

Bioshock theme

Bionic Commando: Rearmed themes

Bionic Commando: Rearmed wallpapers