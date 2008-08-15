US PlayStation Store Update: Rearmed

This week's North American PlayStation Store update is led (and dominated) by Bionic Commando: Rearmed. The high-def remake of the NES classic is now available for PlayStation 3 owners, bringing with it a demo, gameplay trailers, wallpapers and themes. The Store also got a kick in the pants in the game video section, with new (aka "new") trailers for Madden, Mirror's Edge and, unfortunately, Vampire Rain. For the full list, hit the jump. Or attach your bionic arm to the nearest hyperlink and swing past it.
Games and Demos
Bionic Commando Rearmed ($US 9.99)
Street Fighter Alpha ($US 5.99)
Bionic Commando: Rearmed demo
1942: Joint Strike demo
NHL 2K9 demo
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2009 demo
Expansions and Add-ons
Rock Band downloadable tracks
* "Constant Motion" by Dream Theatre ($US 0.99)
* "Aesthetics of Hate" by Machine Head ($US 0.99)
* "My Curse" by Killswitch Engage ($US 0.99)
* "Clouds Over California" by DevilDriver ($US 0.99)
* "Runnin' Wild" by Airbourne ($US 0.99)
* "Sleepwalker" by Megadeth ($US 0.99)
Roadrunner Records Pack 1 ($US 5.99) - includes "Runnin' Wild" by Airbourne, "Clouds Over California" by DevilDriver, "Constant Motion" by Dream Theatre, "My Curse" -Killswitch Engage, "Aesthetics of Hate" by Machine Head , and "Sleepwalker" by Megadeth.
Game Videos
The Last Guy "Gameplay" trailer
Bionic Commando: Rearmed: The Making Of Part 3
Bionic Commando: Rearmed Launch trailer
Saints Row 2 - Gangs trailer
Vampire Rain Gameplay trailer 1
Vampire Rain Running Alley trailer
Legendary Behind the Scenes Teaser trailer
Madden NFL 09 Buzz Video
Madden NFL 09 Announcers Video
Madden NFL 09 Presentation Video
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 : Fusion
Mirror's Edge Story trailer 1
AST Dew Tour - Cleveland FMX Jam Session
AST Dew Tour - Cleveland Skate Thrills
AST Dew Tour - Cleveland BMX Highlights
AST Dew Tour - Hear it from Nyquist
Wallpapers and Themes
Bioshock theme
Bionic Commando: Rearmed themes
Bionic Commando: Rearmed wallpapers
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink