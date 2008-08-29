While this week's North American PlayStation Store update isn't as rich in content as last week's, it's still an excellent offering. If only because, when you browse down the list of available items, you see the text "You are the chosen one, a zombie hero from the Himalayan mountains, and it is up to you to rescue the last survivors on Earth by leading them to safety through zombie-infested streets". You're on the right track with this whole Last Guy thing, Sony. Also available today is Warhawk's latest update - the one that brings the hot jetpack action - with the rest of the week's items after the jump.
PlayStation Store Update: Zombie Jetpacks
