PlayTV Gets Final U.K. Date, Pricing

PlayTV, Sony Europe's HDTV tuner & recorder for the PS3, has gotten a final release date for the UK. While it was previously announced that the unit would be released September, Sony announced today that PlayTV will be released September 19th for £69.99 ($US 133). Originally, it was thought that PlayTV would retail for £80.
